K9 teams across Tampa Bay train at Adventure Island

K9 officers from all over the Bay Area were at Adventure Island -- but it was all for training.

For the sixth year, the water park served as a training venue for local law enforcement agencies and military in their off-season. On Tuesday, they opened the pools to agencies from all across the Tampa Bay Area for water rescue and narcotics training.

“We’re really excited to have our four-legged friends with us here today. We hold the trainings in three locations,” explained, Becca Romzek, a Busch Gardens spokesperson.

Adventure Island hosted 60 dogs on Tuesday -- their biggest K9 training to date.

“Naturally in Florida, we’re surrounded by all bodies of water so we have different scenarios set up for the dogs,” said Corporal Ryan Flannigan with Tampa Police Department, “ and they go from easier to harder.”

Adventure Island only opens theirs pools to the dogs in their off-season. Pools closed to the public last week.