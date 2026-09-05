Pinellas DUI wolfpack operation honors father killed by impaired driver

The Brief Nine Pinellas County law enforcement agencies are taking part in a DUI Wolfpack operation dedicated to a man killed by an impaired driver in 2024. Mark Harris, 41, was killed when the pickup truck he was riding in crashed into a semi truck on Sand Key. Harris' family hopes the operation reminds drivers that getting behind the wheel impaired can have deadly consequences.



A Pinellas County DUI enforcement operation is honoring the life of a Brandon father while targeting impaired drivers on the road.

Nine law enforcement agencies are participating in the DUI Wolfpack operation this weekend in memory of Mark Harris, 41, who was killed by an impaired driver on May 5, 2024.

His family hopes sharing his story will prevent another family from experiencing the same loss.

What happened to Mark Harris?

What we know:

Harris was a passenger in a pickup truck driven by 38-year-old Michael David Jones after the two had attended a Tampa Bay Rays game.

The truck was traveling along Gulf Boulevard on Sand Key when it crashed into a semi-truck that was backing into a driveway.

Harris' sister, Brenna Olson, said "Jones was almost four times over the legal limit. He was going 26 miles over the speed limit."

The crash was so severe that the cab of the pickup became lodged underneath the semi.

Harris was killed at the scene.

His family remembers him as a quiet man who loved practical jokes, the Pittsburgh Steelers and, most of all, his daughter, Rylee.

Why the DUI Wolfpack operation is dedicated to him

The backstory:

Harris' mother, Sheila Pugh, and Olson spoke with law enforcement during a briefing for the operation.

Pugh thanked the participating agencies and urged officers to remember why they're doing the work.

The family hopes the operation will remind drivers that one decision to drive impaired can change multiple lives. Olson said, "It is 2026 and there is no reason to be on the road, impaired or over the legal limit. Um, Uber is not expensive. It certainly there's no price on a life."

What law enforcement is looking for

What they're saying:

The DUI Wolfpack operation is focused on impaired drivers, but Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Deputy Geoff Moore said officers will also address other traffic violations they encounter.

That can include speeding, distracted driving and vehicle violations.

The operation is part of a broader effort to prevent crashes and educate drivers about making safer choices behind the wheel.

The operation runs through morning

What’s next

The DUI Wolfpack operation will continue through 5 a.m. in Pinellas County.

Harris' family is urging drivers not to get behind the wheel if they have been drinking or are otherwise impaired.

Their message is simple: Find another way home.