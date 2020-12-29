Kamala Harris, husband to receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is the latest public figure set to be inoculated against COVID-19.

She and her husband, Doug Emhoff, will receive their first round of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday. It will take place on camera as part of a growing effort to encourage the public to trust the vaccines.

Even before the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines for emergency use this month, a sense of mistrust fell over the public.

New vaccines have traditionally taken close to a decade to bring to market. Yet, the pandemic led pharmaceutical companies to develop vaccine candidates in less than a year, which created concerns that the products had been rushed and not thoroughly tested.

Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) and her husband Doug Emhoff wave after Harris was introduced by presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as his running mate, during an event at Alexis I. DuPont High School in Wilmington, Del., on Wednes Expand

Public health experts have been combatting myths, misinformation and safety concerns by encouraging public figures to publicly receive injections.

Advertisement

RELATED: President-elect Joe Biden receives first dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

President-elect Joe Biden received a dose of Pfizer’s vaccine last week at a hospital not far from his Delaware home. His injection was scheduled a week ahead of Harris’ to prevent them from developing any potential side effects at the same time.

Other top lawmakers, like Vice President Mike Pence, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., have already publicly received their first doses.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, rolled up his sleeve last week for the Moderna vaccine.

Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton have committed to doing the same.

RELATED: Bush, Obama, Clinton say they’d get COVID-19 vaccine publicly to boost confidence

President Donald Trump has not said when he intends to get the vaccine. He tweeted earlier this month that he was "not scheduled" to take it, but said he looked "forward to doing so at the appropriate time."

The White House has said he is still discussing timing with his doctors.

"When the time is right, I’m sure he will remain willing to take it," White House spokesperson Brian Morgenstern echoed Friday. "It’s just something we’re working through."

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, however, offered a different explanation for the delay. She told reporters last week that Trump was holding off, in part, "to show Americans that our priority are the most vulnerable."

"The president wants to send a parallel message, which is, you know, our long-term care facility residents and our frontline workers are paramount in importance, and he wants to set an example in that regard," she said.

This story was reported from Atlanta. Kelly Hayes contributed.