Kanye West tweets music contracts, video of himself urinating on Grammy

Kanye West tweeted a video of himself on social media urinating on a Grammy Award just one day after taking to Twitter to announce that he won’t drop any new music until he is released from his current contracts with Sony and Universal.

West tweeted photocopies of his record contracts following a tweet that read, “THIS MOMENT IS GOING TO CHANGE THE MUSIC INDUSTRY FOR GOOD ... I FEEL SO HUMBLED AND BLESSED THAT GOD HAS PUT ME IN A STRONG ENOUGH POSITION TO DO THIS ... EVERYONE KEEP PRAYING ... ITS WORKING ... I AM ON MY KNEES THIS MORNING.”

Criticizing record label executives by calling them “masters” in the viral tweets, West continued to discuss his possible departure from Universal and Sony in another tweet on Tuesday. The tweet showed a screenshot of text messages between West and an unidentified person who provided advice about what the rapper should do regarding his contracts.

The person suggested he argue in court that the labels haven’t fully supported him. “If we went that route we would litigate and ask for your masters as part of a settlement. It’s a high risk but high reward strategy,” the individual wrote, adding that West owning his masters could be costly, reminding the rapper of the situation his nemesis Taylor Swift encountered.

"But if Taylor's cost 300 million yours would cost a lot more I'd assume," the person continued.

West delayed the release of his latest album “Donda,” which was expected earlier this summer.

He had originally started the ongoing Twitter rant by declaring on Monday, “I’m not putting no more music out till I’m done with my contract with Sony and Universal. On God … in Jesus name … come and get me.”

West’s record company is Universal Media Group and his publisher is Sony/ATV Music Publishing.

“I need to see everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony … I’m not gonna watch my people be enslaved," West said in another tweet. "I’m putting my life on the line for my people."

"The music industry and the NBA are modern day slave ships," West continued. "I’m the new Moses," he tweeted.

