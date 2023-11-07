Kenny Chesney returning to Tampa for 2024 tour with Zac Brown Band, Uncle Kracker

article

Country music superstar Kenny Chesney is returning to Tampa to kick off his 2024 ‘Sun Goes Down’ Tour at Raymond James Stadium in April.

The eight-time entertainer of the year will be joined by Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker for the 18-stadium tour. He'll be playing at Raymond James Stadium on April 20, 2024.

READ: Brightline talks Tampa expansion with community leaders

The tour is named after the multiple-week No. 1 song, ‘When The Sun Goes Down,' which features Chesney and Uncle Kracker, who is known for his own hits like ‘Follow Me’ and ‘Drift Away.’

Zac Brown Band has garnered multiple Grammy Awards and is known for songs like ‘Chicken Fried’ and ‘Knee Deep.’

The tour kicks off at Raymond James Stadium and wraps at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts on August 23.

Public on-sale for tickets begins on November 17 at 10 a.m., with Amex + Audacy presale beginning November 10 at 10 a.m. For more information on tickets, click here.