Brightline talks Tampa expansion with community leaders

Would you get on a high-speed train ride to Orlando or Miami? The option could arrive in the Bay Area in the future.

On Monday, Brightline will welcome Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, members of the Tampa Bay Partnership and Tampa and Hillsborough County elected officials and business leaders onboard to experience the new connection from South Florida to Orlando and explore future options for the Tampa extension.

The day-long event traversing three Brightline stations begins at MiamiCentral, followed by a ride to West Palm Beach and a tour of the Brightline station, which will be similar in scope to a future Tampa station. The group then departs for Central Florida.

Back in September, when the 235 Orlando-Miami route was launched, FOX 13 asked Hillsborough County Commissioner Harry Cohen what he’s heard when it comes to location.

"My understanding is that the next phase of their expansion will be to Tampa, to the area close to our Union Station, which is basically between Ybor City and the port district and downtown," Cohen said.

Cohen also said that the surging popularity of Tampa International Airport and the recent announcement of the huge new Rays stadium in St. Pete could also be major factors in helping pinpoint a location for this Brightline expansion.