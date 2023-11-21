Man who escaped custody in Tennessee spotted in Pinellas County: FBI investigators

article

Federal investigators said they are searching for a Kentucky man who escaped custody in Tennessee and was last seen in Pinellas County on Tuesday.

The FBI's office in Tampa said they are working to find Sean Williams, 52, escaped from a transport van while he was being moved from a detention facility in Kentucky to the federal courthouse in Greenville, Tennessee.

Williams was in federal custody for three counts of production of child sexual abuse materials and one count of cocaine distribution, according to authorities. A federal warrant was issued for the suspect after he escaped on October 18.

Williams is white and has brown hair and hazel eyes, according to the FBI. He is also 5'11" and 170 pounds and has a tattoo of a Chinese symbol on his left middle finger, a cross within a cross on his left arm and a lightning bolt on his upper left arm.

The escaped suspect also has ties to the Johnson City, Tennessee area as well as the Cullowhee, North Carolina area, investigators said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.