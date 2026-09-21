Key Chorale of Sarasota uses music to transform lives in memory care programs

The Brief Key Chorale of Sarasota is bringing music and memory loss relief to area seniors through its specialized outreach programs. The eight-week "Where Are My Keys? Chorale" program helps participants with Alzheimer's disease and dementia stimulate muscle memory and build social connections. The initiative recently received a grant from the Alzheimer's Foundation of America as organizers work to expand the curriculum to other communities.



Music is touching lives and unlocking memories for Sarasota seniors participating in a unique choral outreach program.

Key Chorale Sarasota senior outreach

The backstory:

Key Chorale of Sarasota has been serving the region for over 40 years. As part of their community outreach, they have three specialized choirs for seniors.

The "Where Are My Keys? Chorale" helps seniors with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia and memory loss. The "Off Key Chorale" helps seniors with Parkinson’s disease, while the "Local Come Together Choir" is open to all seniors in the area.

"Our mission is transforming lives through music, and this program is a great example of that," Artistic Director for Key Chorale of Sarasota Joseph Caulkins said.

The eight-week Alzheimer's program brings together residents from two different assisted-living facilities and culminates in a final concert. A handful of members of the Key Chorale help with the sessions. Caulkins noted that learning and performing music challenges the participants in beneficial ways.

"They're doing something that they know and are familiar with, but they are having to learn it in a different way, which opens pathways," Caulkins said. "What's great about this particular outreach is that we know we're going to see some form of transformation every single rehearsal."

Memories through song

What they're saying:

For 86-year-old Connie Buell, finding the right note is second nature. The long-time resident of Aravilla Memory Care in Sarasota loves the hour-long singing sessions.

"As soon you're singing it, the words just come in your mouth," Buell said. "At my age, I'm happy to hear those words and to be able to sing them."

Fellow resident, 89-year-old Phyllis Greene, has been singing her whole life. She can be seen belting out lyrics in the back of the room.

These moments of musical muscle memories are key milestones for residents.

"Why do I think it works, because it jars their memories," Farris Aravilla Memory Care Sarasota Activities Director Teresa Farris said.

Alzheimer's Foundation grant expansion

What's next:

First launched in 2018, the "Where Are My Keys? Chorale" program recently received a grant from the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. As organizers continue to refine its curriculum, leaders hope to share their findings and lesson plans with other organizations looking to implement similar outreach.

"It really is a purpose-driven activity, and the most important thing is it builds community and builds social connection, which is so important for everybody, but especially for seniors," Caulkins said.

To learn more about Key Chorale's specialized senior singing programs and community outreach, visit their website here.