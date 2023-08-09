Kidpreneur Club helps children find dream job

A Bay Area non-profit is helping children answer the question of what they want to be when they grow up.

The Kidpreneur Club is helping children decide if owning a business is in their future.

Kidpreneur founder and Executive Director Danielle Cannon says it started as a way for kids to sell their crafts.

"And it kept growing and growing as more kids wanted to be involved," she explained. "So, the businesses were getting bigger, the crafts were getting more and more expansive and creative. And we were just able to have the vendor markets for kids to sell."

Children sell all sorts of things from sparkly drink tumblers to pillows to hair accessories.

They even learn how to make sales pitches and other skills that could be a huge benefit as they get older.

"It's really important for the kids to find what they love to do. I know that there's a lot of adults that I know that aren't happy in their jobs," Cannon shared. "And I just don't want that for the kids. I think they have so much potential, and I just want the Kidpreneur Club to be able to empower them to be whatever they want to be."

The Kidpreneur Club is always looking for community coaches.

