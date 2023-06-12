Kids get ‘wild’ at Bay Area school that prioritizes playing outside

Getting kids outside and away from screens can do wonders for their physical and mental well-being. That's why at Wild School of Tampa Bay, playing outside is the assignment.

"We have fishing going on, we have kayaking going on. We find creatures and explore. We also teach about the ecosystem. We teach about the oyster reefs. We teach water safety," explained Raven Kramer, a teacher with Wild School.

It is not a school in the traditional sense, but a free nature-based organization with the goal of getting kids outdoors. The parents often step in to teach and they say it has the added benefit of teaching their kids social skills.

A parent and child bait a hook at Wild School.

"We know every day that we go to a wild school, we're going to see a lot of the same friends and we're going to make new friends. So we always if we meet somebody new or see somebody that's never joined before we go over, we say hi and introduce ourselves. So I just feel like it's a really great way to practice meeting people from different backgrounds or different walks of life," shared mom Lauren Stern.

It's all about getting kids out in nature.

Parents and children along the shore at Wild School.

Kramer says the average child only spends four to seven minutes outside. But kids in this group spend an average of two to four hours outdoors.

Click here for more information about Wild School of Tampa Bay.





A child plays in the water at Wild School.

The school can also be found on Instagram at @wildschooltampabay.

