Kids learn from college basketball coaches and athletes at Brandon Giles Skills Camp

The Brandon Giles Skills Camp at Polk State College is a chance for kids to sharpen their basketball skills.

For Coach Brandon Giles, starting this camp four years ago was personal.

READ: Tampa youth coach to throw to Mets' Pete Alonso in Home Run Derby

"A lot of the people who sponsor and support this program attended Polk State Men’s Basketball Camp in the late 80s and early 90s when my father was a head coach here," explained Brandon Giles, head coach of Polk State Men’s Basketball Camp.

Brandon Giles wants to give kids a glimpse into college basketball.

The kids attending the camp this week are learning more than just dribbling and shooting.

"Basketball is a unique, sports in general are unique, it teaches you a sense of routine, self-discipline, how to communicate how to talk to people, how to overcome adversity," stated Coach Giles.

One of the hidden gems of this program is that the student athletes that play for Polk State College basketball coach the kids during the camp.

"It's great and I love basketball. It's just awesome," said 7-year-old Jrue Giles, a camp member.

Coach Giles hopes the camp will continue next year.

"One of the special things is seeing a kid who attends camp and then showing up to our games on game day and seeing some of those same coaches or student athletes who coached them at camp performing on the court," exclaimed Coach Giles.

For Polk State College Basketball, Coach Giles hopes the program continues to grow, and the community takes advantage of the camp next year.

For more information, click here.