Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson break up after 9 months of dating

By KJ Hiramoto
LOS ANGELES - Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly called it quits.

According to reports from E! News and TMZ, the celeb couple is breaking up after being together for about nine months.

The reality TV star and the former Saturday Night Live star will be "just friends," according to E! News.

The two became exclusive following Kardashian's divorce with then-husband Kanye West on February 2021. Since then, West legally changed his name to Ye after approval from a Los Angeles judge.

Kardashian, 41, has not issued a statement on social media addressing E! News' report. Davidson, 28, deleted his Instagram account multiple times, citing his push to address his mental health battles.