Kiteboarder critically injured after slamming into St. Pete Pier

A kiteboarder was hospitalized on Friday morning after crashing into the side of the St. Pete Pier.

St. Pete Fire Rescue says it went to the Pier around 11:15 a.m. for reports of a wounded kiteboarder and found an injured man on the pier.

Paramedics stabilized the man, and he was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital in critical condition.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue says it urges water sports enthusiasts to take caution when participating in a water sport during extreme weather.

