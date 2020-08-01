Kitesurfers at Florida's Juno Beach make most of hurricane wind gusts

Winds picked up at Juno Beach, Florida, on the morning of August 1 as Hurricane Isaias moved north from the Bahamas towards Florida. Kitesurfers took advantage of the conditions, as did people flying kites on the sand.

Though the storm was not expected to make landfall in Florida, local meteorologists said it would bring dangerous storm surges, possible flash-flooding, and high winds to sections of Florida’s east coast.

RELATED DeSantis: Be prepared for Isaias

The National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. EDT update that hurricane conditions and storm surges would persist in areas of the northwest Bahamas and could affect portions of east Florida later on Saturday and into Sunday.

Stay up to date on Hurricane Isaias at www.myfoxhurricane.com.