Knight Parade 2024: Here's how many were arrested as floats lit up Ybor City

The beads were flying once again on Saturday night amid increased security in Ybor City as the Krewe of the Knights of Sant’ Yago annual parade lit up 7th Avenue.

Tampa police say nine people were arrested for DUI, five were arrested for "other" crimes that were not specified, and eight people received traffic citations.

Police are hopeful they will be able to get the DUI arrests number down to zero in the future with continued education and enforcement efforts.

Security was beefed up following a deadly shooting spree in Ybor City last October during a Halloween celebration that killed two and injured more than a dozen others.

A float rolls down 7th Ave. during the Knight Parade 2024.

In addition to TPD’s extra units patrolling the parade, other agencies, including the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol, also lent a hand as approximately 100,000 people congregated in Ybor City.

Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said underage drinking has been an issue and the DUI unit was on hand to handle any incidents that came up.

Ybor City’s reputation took a hit after the October shooting because many people felt it wasn’t a safe place to visit, but Chief Bercaw says the community is once again thriving.