Ybor City prepares for annual Knight Parade, welcoming tourists back to historic district

Businesses in Ybor City are getting ready for tens of thousands of people to fill the streets for the annual "Krewe of Sant ‘Yago Knight" parade.

The Tampa Police Department says it is beefing up patrols to make sure everyone has a fun and safe time.

This comes just over four months after a shooting where two people were killed and dozens were injured.

Businesses noticed a big slowdown after that, but things are ramping back up.

"It was definitely a tragic event that happened and since then we’ve definitely bounced back. Tourists are coming in with the cruise ships, just in general, our locals are coming back, and it’s been on the uphill, which is excellent," said Derek Ammon, the director of operations for Coyote Ugly.

Ybor City’s image took a hit after that shooting, but TPD and business owners are ensuring the community’s safety when they return to the historic district.

"There’s a good vibe on the street, ya know we have had some black eyes, but it's not homegrown from Ybor, people come in from other areas. Any urban city, you have to be street smart a little bit, so come here and have fun, keep your eyes open, and enjoy Ybor City," said David Scott, the owner of Bad Monkey.