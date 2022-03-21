La Segunda crosses Tampa Bay, opens location in St. Petersburg

article

Tampa's locals know, there's nothing quite like the smell of fresh Cuban bread. Now, St. Pete residents can get a whiff of it too.

The authentic Cuban bread from La Segunda Bakery & Cafe is now available for the first time ever in Pinellas County. The family of owners has opened their third location in St. Petersburg.

This iconic bakery opened in Ybor City in 1915 – and has been going strong ever since. Some say it’s not truly a Tampa Cuban sandwich if it’s not on La Segunda Cuban bread. Its second location opened on Kennedy Boulevard in South Tampa in 2018.

The new location is at 2424 4th St North in St. Petersburg. The 1,820-square-foot location will focus on grab-and-go orders, delivery, and catering, with indoor seating for approximately 40, and an outdoor, pet-friendly patio that will also accommodate 28 seats. Open for breakfast and lunch, this La Segunda has everything you’d expect, with a nod to its Ybor City roots.

They are the largest baker of Cuban bread in Tampa, and still use palm fronds during the baking process.

La Segunda makes about 18,000 loaves of Cuban bread per day.

To learn more, head over to their website.