Labor Day travel could set records: Here's what to know

Millions of people across the country are hitting the roads and airports this Labor Day weekend – one that could rank among the busiest ever for this time of year.

TSA says it expects a record number of travelers making their way through airports through next Wednesday.

Airlines and travel companies alike say bookings are definitely up this year compared to last year, so they're urging travelers to allow for plenty of time to navigate the airports.

As for the roads, AAA says gas prices nationwide are down about 45 cents per gallon compared to last Labor Day. In Florida, the average gas price has dropped 7 cents over the past week.

"A pretty big drop here in the past couple of weeks," AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said. "A lot of that is being driven by pretty sizable drops in the crude oil market. Oil prices are really driving prices at the pump."

According to AAA, the worst times to be on the road are from 2-6 p.m. Friday and between 8 and 11 a.m. Saturday, followed by 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday.

If you plan on driving to the Orlando area, you'll have plenty of company. It's expected to be the second-most popular destination this weekend, behind only Seattle.

