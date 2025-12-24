Holiday show highlights variety of work at Beach Art Center

The Brief An annual holiday show represents the second exhibition at the Beach Art Center since storm-related repairs this year. The show features 70 different pieces. This year, the show welcomes two pieces by 15-year-old artist Beckett Smith



An annual holiday show represents the second exhibition at the Beach Art Center since storm-related repairs this year.

"We want artists who create differently to come and join us, to give us an opportunity to expose the community to new and different things," Beach Art Center President of the Board Lynda Hamlett said.

Dig deeper:

The show features 70 different pieces. Several mediums are represented, including paint, ceramics and re-purposed wood and palm fronds.

"It's just a remarkable example of talent and variety in art media," Hamlett said.

RELATED: Beach Art Center reopening Friday, one year after suffering hurricane damage

A new face:

This year, the show welcomes two pieces by 15-year-old artist Beckett Smith. His canvas copies of color pencil "Turtle at Sunset" and watercolor "Abstract Tarpon" have already been sold.

"I kind of see the world as art, like all the animals when they fly, the fish when they move, it's all their art in themselves," Smith said. "I love kind of capturing that because they are art by the ultimate artist."

Smith has been self-taught, learning a lot through "YouTube University" since he was 8 years old. He's always been a fan of the center and jumped on the opportunity to submit his work.

"It's been such an amazing experience, being able to share my art with the community and everything, and being able to see everybody, the local artists and everything was a really amazing experience," Smith said.

What they're saying:

Much of the artist’s interaction occurred at last week's opening reception, a favorite time for Hamlett.

"Just the energy of a reception. People are here; they're engaged," Hamlett said. "We have opportunities for artists to meet the person who bought their artwork. That, to me, is the greatest joy when I can say, this is the artist whose work you just purchased and watch them engage and talk with each other. Just the camaraderie between the artists and the visitors and the guests, it's electric. I guess that's the best way I would describe it."

What's next:

The holiday show will be on display until early January. The center also offers a variety of classes, an area that hasn't quite returned to pre-damaged levels despite the success of the exhibitions.