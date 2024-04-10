Lake Ariana Park renovation plans revealed in Auburndale

We're getting a first look at what a well-known park in Polk County will look like after a major makeover.

The City of Auburndale released renderings on Wednesday showing how Lake Ariana Park will look after construction is complete, which should happen next year.

Best friends Briana Everett and Samantha Lamb have lived in Auburndale for many years and have enjoyed going to the beach and to various events at the park on Ramsgate Road.

"We come out here for Christmas, fireworks for the 4th of July and whatnot," said Everett.

Though, they admit the park in its current state could be nicer.

"It definitely could be better to attract more tourists and whatnot, but I believe the events they throw are good for the area and for the economy," said Everett.

READ: Sun 'n Fun Aerospace Expo underway in Lakeland: What you need to know

"Those [bathrooms] are so rundown," said Lamb. "There's a bunch of graffiti and stuff. You don't want your kids seeing that."

The renovated park will feature a new civic center building relocated from downtown, along with a boat dock, picnic pavilions, beach volleyball courts, playground, and parking.

In February 2022, the city commission endorsed the master plan for the park's redevelopment.

Both women agree this is a much needed change for the city.

"That would definitely bring a better look and vibe. It'll help people feel more welcome to come out here," said Lamb.

The park will be closed on April 29; however, the boat ramp will remain open throughout construction. Demolition will start in May of this year and the park is expected to fully reopen by Summer 2025.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter