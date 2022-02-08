Lakeland to celebrate 65 years since Queen Elizabeth II gifted city with swans

article

Tuesday marks 65 years since the royal swans arrived in Lakeland.

On Feb. 8, 1957, two swans, gifted by Queen Elizabeth II, made Lake Morton their home. She donated the pair after a former Lakeland resident informed the queen that all the town's swans had died or flown away.

In 1926, Lakeland had a swan population of 20 and even established a Swan Department to oversee the population. However, by 1954, the last swan passed away after others became victims to alligators, dogs, diseases, chemicals, and human interaction, according to city officials.

At this point, the community event came together to raise funds to purchase new swans. But that didn't work – not until the Queen stepped in.

In an excerpt, Lakeland officials said:

To make their trip across the big pond, the swans had to be taken from their roost along the Thames River outside of London. Unfortunately, an oil barge sank and contaminated the royal flock including the two swans bound for Lakeland. The process to restore the oil-soaked birds to good health took over five months. The flight arrangements were all reworked and their final leg of the journey was a two-week impound in New Jersey. On February 8, 1957, the swans eventually arrived by Riddle Airlines from Clifton, New Jersey. They were met at Drane Field Airport (now Lakeland Linder International Airport) by the Mayor, City Manager, and the President of the Chamber of Commerce. The entourage traveled by motorcade to Lake Morton where the community crowded to see the royal swans released on Lake Morton.

READ: ‘Where turning 5 is a pleasure’: Lakeland boy celebrates birthday with Publix-themed party

Since then, Lakeland's swans have become a fixture in the community and even part of the city's logo. A Sapphire Jubilee celebration will be held Tuesday at Lake Morton to mark the anniversary. There will be a veterinarian-approved gluten-free cake presented to the swans near their holding pens.

Advertisement

According to the city, swans can live for up to three decades. An annual Swan Roundup is held in Lakeland for the swans to receive a veterinarian checkup.