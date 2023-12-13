Lake Placid woman killed in crash with semi-truck on U.S. 27: FHP

A fatal crash on U.S. 27 is under investigation.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 62-year-old Lake Placid woman was stopped at a red light at the intersection of U.S. 27 and U.S. 98 in Highlands County shortly before 2 a.m. on Wednesday when a 41-year-old man from Miami crashed a semi-truck with a trailer into the back of her SUV.

The Lake Placid woman died at the scene.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured in the crash, according to troopers.

