Isaac's World Famous Burgers serves affordable, handcrafted food in Tampa

Tucked away on West Columbus Drive in Tampa Heights sits a gourmet restaurant that's affordable, locally sourced and handcrafted for your enjoyment.

"We really wanted a neighborhood restaurant where everyone could find something that they wanted for an affordable price," shared owner and chef Isaac James.

James operates Isaac's World Famous Burgers there at 442 West Columbus Drive.

Even though 'Burgers' is in the name, he also makes deep-fried chicken wings, chicken and waffles, chili dogs, hot dogs and grilled cheese sandwiches.

"We bring out the flavor in everything we cook," he said. "We create our own seasoning and spices that really stand out."

Those seasonings and spices are also available for sale.

"We make our homemade sauces. We have 18 different sauces and 14 of them are made from scratch," admitted James. "I want people to experience the love we put into the food."

His goal is for every customer to be exposed to the freshness of the food.

"When they take that first bite, 'Wow this is better than I ever imagined it would be!' I love for that experience to be the best burger ever," he exclaimed.

So, whether it's a Big American burger, the Oregon Trail burger, the Beyond Cali burger or an order of chicken wings, the take away that James wants everyone to have is the memory of, "Great food at affordable prices for the neighborhood."

To learn more about Isaac's World Famous Burgers and see their menu, click here.

