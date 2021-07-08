DeSantis suspends Lake Wales city commissioner who threatened child with gun

Governor Ron DeSantis suspended Lake Wales City Commissioner Kristen Fitzgerald after she allegedly picked up an 11-year-old boy from his home and threatened him with a gun last year.

Fitzgerald was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in June.

According to the city of Lake Wales website, Fitzgerald’s term began on May 4. However, after being released from jail, she refused to resign from her position with the city and continued attending commission meetings. On Thursday Governor DeSantis officially suspended her from office until she is acquitted.

Fitzgerald pleaded not guilty to the charges and is awaiting trial.

