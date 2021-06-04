Lake Wales city commissioner arrested after threatening 11-year-old with weapon, sheriff says

article

A city commissioner in Lake Wales was arrested after removing an 11-year-old child from his home without permission and threatening him with a gun, according to the sheriff’s office.

Polk County deputies arrested Kristen Fitzgerald on Thursday. According to her arrest affidavit, Fitzgerald is not a caregiver or related to the child.

Deputies said she was accused of taking the child from his home without getting his parents’ permission. She allegedly also made threats to kill him while displaying a loaded weapon.

Fitzgerald accused the child of inappropriately touching her 13-year-old daughter in 2020, according to her arrest affidavit. During an interview with detectives, they said she admitted to telling the 11-year-old to enter her vehicle and they drove to Struther’s Honey, a honey farm in Lake Wales.

Detectives said Fitzgerald admitted to confronting the 11-year-old about the accusation, and the child denied any sexual conduct. She said she did not get permission or tell the mother she was taking the child.

"Kristen did not wish to provide any further information regarding the incident and spontaneously stated, ‘I did not point the gun at him,’" the affidavit read in part.

According to the city of Lake Wales website, her term began on May 4.

"We don't expect this kind of behavior from anyone, but especially someone in public office," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "She should be held to a higher standard and should be setting the proper example - instead, she displayed what not to do as a human being. Her conduct, threatening a child with a gun, is horrendous."

Fitzgerald faces charges of aggravated assault and interference with child custody.

