Lake Wales driver exited vehicle following crash and was struck, killed while assessing damage, police say

Polk County deputies said a man, who was involved in a crash in Winter Haven, was killed after he exited his vehicle and was struck by another car.

Around 7:40 p.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office received a report of a crash along Cypress Gardens Boulevard near Carlton Arms Boulevard. They said 63-year-old Robert Kupstas of Lake Wales, the driver of a blue Toyota Sienna, was stopped in the eastbound lane of Carlton Arms Blvd.

During that time, his vehicle was struck by a 2007 white Lincoln sedan that was traveling eastbound. Investigators said it is unclear why the Toyota was stopped in the first place.

Following the crash, both drivers exited their vehicles to check the damage. The 24-year-old driver of the Lincoln then walked to a nearby store to call law enforcement, officials said.

As Kupstas continued assessing the damage, he was struck by a 2014 gray Nissan Rouge while he stood in the middle of a lane, deputies said.

Kupstas was taken to a nearby hospital where he passed away.