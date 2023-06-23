Lake Wales High School football coach arrested after pointing gun at another driver, deputies say

article

A Lake Wales High School football coach is facing several charges after police say he pulled a gun on another driver during a ‘road rage’ incident.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the victims say they were traveling eastbound on Cypress Gardens Blvd in the area of Overlook Drive around 3:30 p.m. on June 18, when a blue Nissan Rogue merged into their lane twice within close proximity.

They told investigators that when they stopped in the right lane at the red light at Cypress Gardens Blvd and Overlook Drive, the Nissan Rogue pulled into the left lane and the suspect, later identified as Don Wayne Wise, Jr., pointed a gun at them and yelled, "You pulled into my lane twice."

The victims say they feared for their lives as they stared at the gun for about 30 seconds.

Detectives tracked the Nissan Rogue's license plate to Wise and say he was visibly upset when they went to his house. Investigators say Wise denied being in a "road rage" incident or pointing a firearm at anyone.

However, they add that he did admit to being on Cypress Gardens Blvd. at some point during the day and says he always carries a gun. After lifting up his shirt to show the deputy the firearm, detectives say he refused to answer any more questions.

The PCSO says the victims identified Wise as the suspect during a photo lineup and he was later arrested.

Upon his arrest, deputies say he repeatedly refused commands to sit inside the patrol car and physically resisted efforts to place him inside, resulting in an additional charge of resisting arrest.

"Coaches are supposed to be mentors and models for appropriate conduct. Losing your cool while driving and then brandishing a firearm is the complete opposite. I’m proud of my detectives for their quick work to apprehend the man responsible," stated Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Wise has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and one count of resisting arrest.

Wise has been released on a $15,500 bond.