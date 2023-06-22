22 unlicensed contractors get busted in Hillsborough undercover operation

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office began "Operation Hot Water" on May 26.

The undercover operation resulted in 22 people facing multiple charges.

The undercover investigation resulted in the apprehension of 22 people. These are 12 of the suspects. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Officials say the operation focused on unlicensed contractors who advertised and offered quotes for regulated trades such as plumbing, electrical work, roofing, air conditioning, and more.

Deputies say they pretended to be homeowners looking for electrical and plumbing services for a water heater to attract their targets.

All the suspects are facing multiple charges according to HCSO. These are the other 10 suspects. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Suspects attempted to contract work without having a valid contractor's licenses or proper insurance according to undercover deputies.

"This sends an unequivocal statement that we will not tolerate the despicable actions of fraudulent and unlicensed contractors who prey upon our community members," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a press release.

Sheriff Chronister says community members should verify licenses, seek multiple estimates, investigate references, document everything in written contracts, avoid upfront payments, research complaints, and trust their instincts to avoid being a victim of construction fraud.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office encourages residents to report any suspected fraudulent activities by calling 813-247-8200.