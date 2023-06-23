Operation ‘special toppings’ nabs 2 pizza parlor employees accused of using restaurant to make drug deals

A manager and assistant manager at Pizzano’s Pizza are accused of selling more than just pepperoni pie from the restaurant, according to the Lake Wales Police Department.

According to LWPD, it launched an undercover investigation into Pizzano’s Pizza after receiving a tip that the restaurant’s manager Leon Griffith was selling drugs out of the establishment.

A detective said they called and asked for Griffith, who gave them his personal phone number. Police say after communicating about what drugs were wanted, Griffith left the restaurant and delivered marijuana to the detective.

Several days later, the detective reached out to Griffith again and arranged to purchase more drugs.

On June 22, investigators say when the detective arrived, Griffith exited the restaurant to meet them in the parking lot.

According to LWPD, Griffith sold the detective powder cocaine, Xanax and Adderall.

Following the sale, police arrested Griffith and searched the restaurant.

During the search, police say assistant manager Hailee Sullivan’s bag containing methamphetamine was located inside the employee restroom. Sullivan admitted the methamphetamine belonged to her and she was also arrested.

Anyone with information about establishments that may be violating the law is asked to contact the Lake Wales Police Department or contact Crime Stoppers. Call 1-800-226-8477 or from your cell phone, dial **TIPS.

You can also visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on "Submit A Tip," or download the free "P3tips" app on your smartphone or tablet to submit a tip.