Lake Wales insurance business vandalized with spray paint, molotov cocktails

The Brief The Lake Wales Police Department is searching for a suspect who threw Molotov cocktails into an insurance business. Police say someone broke the door window and then threw two Molotov cocktails inside the sitting area. The fires burned the floor and an artificial plant but went out before the business was fully engulfed.



The Lake Wales Police Department is searching for a suspect who threw Molotov cocktails into an insurance business.

Dig deeper:

The incident happened at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday at Univista Insurance off of Highway 60. It offers several different types of insurance, including auto, home, commercial, life, Obamacare and Medicare.

READ: Polk County breaks ground on new water production facility to meet future water demand

Police say someone broke the door window and then threw two Molotov cocktails inside the sitting area.

"One was a RedHot Hot Sauce bottle, and another one was a soy sauce-type bottle," said Sgt. Ricky Hartwell with the department's Criminal Investigations Division.

The fires burned the floor and an artificial plant but went out before the business was fully engulfed. "Civil War Trump" was also spray painted on the front of the business.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

What they're saying:

"We don't know what the motive is," said Hartwell. "We hope to find out when the guy goes to jail, of course. I can speak about the city limits of Lake Wales. Inside the city limits it's pretty unique to us we don't see this everyday and that's why we're taking it so seriously."

No one was inside the business at the time; Therefore, no one was hurt. The search for the suspect is ongoing.

The other side:

Univista Insurance's owner told FOX 13 he didn't feel comfortable talking about the investigation until it was complete, and an arrest had been made.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered through an interview with Sgt. Ricky Hartwell and details given by the Lake Wales Police Department.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: