Lake Wales man shot, killed over dispute between high school classmates: PCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A Lake Wales man was shot and killed after he and at least three others confronted a man he went to high school with on Tuesday night, according to authorities.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Vincent Thomas, 21, drove to a home on Northside Drive in Lake Wales at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday with at least three other people.

READ: Port Tampa Bay advances plans to build 4th cruise terminal

Thomas got out of his car with a handgun and confronted a 20-year-old man outside of the home, allegedly threatening to shoot him. According to PCSO, Thomas and the man went to Lake Wales High together, knew each other, and had a disagreement with each other.

According to officials, during the argument, the resident confronted by Thomas got a rifle and shot at Thomas several times, striking him at least twice. The shooter remained on the scene and is cooperating with detectives.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

Thomas' friends drove him to Advent Health Lake Wales Hospital where he died from his injuries. Two of those friends were arrested and charged with tampering with evidence and providing false information to law enforcement during a felony investigation.

According to PCSO, Thomas has prior arrests for battery on law enforcement, threats against a LEO, failure to appear, resisting arrest, and driving while license suspended or revoked. He was on felony probation at the time of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.