Polk County man accused of dragging Lake Wales officer, K9 while driving off from traffic stop

The Brief A Polk County man is behind bars after dragging a police officer and K9 during a traffic stop. The suspect drove off from the officer, who was trying to pull him over after catching him driving 30 mph over the speed limit. The officer and K9 were treated for injuries they suffered during the incident, according to authorities.



A Polk County man is behind bars after dragging a police officer and K9 during a traffic stop, according to the Lake Wales Police Department.

What we know:

Officers said Marlon Arrindell, 36, was trying to drive off from a traffic stop. The incident happened before 8 a.m. Sunday on U.S. 27, according to investigators.

READ: Suspect arrested in deadly Sarasota shooting stemming from fight

Arrindell drove off from the Lake Wales police officer, who was trying to pull the suspect over after catching him driving 30 mph over the speed limit. Officials said Arrindell eventually stopped at the Chevron gas station, located at 900 West Highway 60.

Pictured: Marlon Arrindell. Courtesy: Lake Wales Police Department.

However, when the officer tried to arrest him, Arrindell started fighting him. The department said that's when the officer released K9 Bolo to assist, but the suspect managed to get back into his car and accelerate, dragging the officer and K9 through the parking lot.

Dig deeper:

Other officers quickly located Arrindell about a mile west on East Bay Boulevard, where he tried to run off. But, he was taken into custody after injuring himself while trying to go over a high barbed wire fence, LWPD said.

MORE: Pinellas cracks down on DUIs in tribute to family killed by impaired driver

The officer and K9 Bolo were treated for injuries they suffered during the incident, according to authorities.

Arrindell now faces multiple charges, including:

Driving with a suspended license

Fleeing to elude

Aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer

Resisting an officer with violence

Injuring a police canine

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon