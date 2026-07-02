Lake Wales pottery project: National grant funds free community art classes ahead of America 250

The Brief A new Lake Wales pottery project is offering free ceramics classes to hundreds of community members. Participants are molding clay to celebrate the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States. The final artwork will be displayed at a special local exhibition opening on July 16.



Hundreds of local residents are shaping clay into unique art pieces at the Lake Wales Arts Council to prepare for a major summer exhibition. The upcoming gallery showcase celebrates the diverse history of the nation through hands-on community crafting.

Lake Wales arts program

What we know:

A historic federal grant from the National Endowment for the Arts is funding free ceramic lessons for 300 residents. Under the guidance of ceramics instructor Lon Gilbert, who brings 60 years of experience, neighbors are turning raw clay into patriotic expressions.

While most participants attend a single introductory session, about 50 people have committed to intensive four-week courses. The project operates as part of the wider America 250 initiative taking place across the country.

"What they are doing is contributing their work to the exhibition as an exploration of the idea 'e pluribus unum,' from many come one, as a celebration," Lake Wales Arts Council Executive Director Tommy Frank said.

Local pottery voices

What they're saying:

First-time potters are discovering a deep personal connection to the medium while designing their custom pieces.

"The coolest part is that at first I didn't think I could do it, and I started doing it and said hey, I can make this thing," participant Pam Dalsimer said.

Dalsimer, a Kissimmee resident, sculpted figures that honor the global roots of the American population.

"We are a country of all nations, and that's why I made women from all different part of the world, and it's what makes our country great," Dalsimer said.

Exhibition opening night

What's next:

The showcase, titled "Thrown Together: Celebrating America in Form," officially opens to the public on July 16. In addition to the individual gallery displays, a massive collaborative sculpture featuring roughly 200 student items will be unveiled.

You can find more information here.