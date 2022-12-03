Lakeland brothers killed in motorcycle crash, police say

The Lakeland Police Department is investigating after two brothers were killed in a vehicle crash on Thursday night.

According to police, Daniel Snell, 21, was driving a motorcycle with his 19-year-old brother Nicholas Snell as a passenger, southbound on Harden Boulevard shortly before 7: 15 p.m. when, for unknown reasons, the motorcycle left the roadway, crossed into the grassy median, and traveled into the northbound lanes of Harden Blvd.

Both brothers were thrown from the bike and struck by a 2020 Chevrolet Trax SUV.

The driver of the SUV, a 33-year-old woman from Lakeland, came to a stop and stayed at the scene.

The brothers died at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was not injured in the crash.

Harden Blvd. was closed for about four hours as officers processed the scene.

Anyone with additional information about the crash is asked to contact investigating Officer Camilo Almeida at Camilo.almeida@lakelandgov.net.