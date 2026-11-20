The Brief Lakeland city commissioners approved the redevelopment of a vacant lot north of the downtown police station for the Thelma project. The five-story building will feature 60 residential units and 10,000 square feet of commercial space for restaurants and retail. Construction on the multiphase development is expected to begin early next year and take roughly two years to complete.



Lakeland city commissioners approved a plan Monday to expand downtown's footprint north of the local police station with a new five-story, mixed-use development.

Downtown Lakeland redevelopment plans

What we know:

The city's Community Redevelopment Agency is selling two parcels within a vacant lot just north of the downtown police station to a developer, according to city officials.

The developer plans to construct a building called the Thelma featuring 60 residential units and 10,000 square feet of commercial space for restaurants and retail.

Lakeland economic development impact

What they're saying:

City leaders expect the project to attract new businesses and boost the local economy.

"Developers and residents continue to have a lot of confidence in downtown," said Jason Willey, assistant director of economic development. "I think this demonstrates the interest in drawing more residents and activity. We’re drawing in entrepreneurs, higher-wage jobs, and other opportunities for residents to enjoy the quality of life downtown."

Thelma project construction timeline

What's next:

Crews are expected to break ground on the Thelma sometime early next year, and construction could take around two years to complete.

Once the initial building is finished, the second phase of the multi-phase project may include additional residential units.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact date construction will begin next year, the purchase price of the two parcels, or how many additional units might be included in the second phase.