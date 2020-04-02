Expand / Collapse search

Lakeland commissioners vote to close all city parks

Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. - City commissioners in Lakeland reversed their stance on whether to keep city parks open or close them.

On Thursday, city leaders voted to close all parks. The vote occurred after Governor Ron DeSantis issued a statewide stay-at-home order to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Previously, the commissioners were planning to reopen city parks.

The closure will go into effect Friday morning. All city-owned parks, walking trails, tennis courts and golf courses will be closed until further notice.