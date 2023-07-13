Lakeland creates new youth council to bring ‘fresh ideas,' keep young residents active in community

Lakeland city commissioners will create a youth council to inject fresh ideas and the perspectives of youth in the community into local decision-making.

Commissioners unanimously approved forming the Lakeland youth council at their meeting this month.

"Some people don’t even know what their city commission and mayor are up to. So, the youth council gives them the opportunity to see about our local government," Commissioner Stephanie Madden said.

Through the youth council, a group of up to 15 high school students attend a local retreat, monthly meetings and other events to learn about different functions of the city. They will also have a chance to make their voices heard.

"Then at the end of the year they will come before the city commission and they will actually present an idea, something that they think is missing in Lakeland, something that they would have to champion," Madden said.

With Polk County being among the fastest growing counties in the state, Lakeland leaders say this is a way to continue that growth with innovative ideas from the youth.

"The more that we can connect with them, the better everyone is, because we find solutions, we probably wouldn’t have looked for to begin with," said Amy Wiggins, the president and CEO of the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce.

Members of the youth council must be city residents actively enrolled in a public or private high school in grades 9-12. Members shall be appointed for terms of two years each, except that members entering or attending twelfth grade shall be appointed for a term extending until their graduation.

Applications will become available in August.