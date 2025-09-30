Lakeland Linder to begin implementing parking fee on October 13

The Brief The airport will provide a grass overflow lot that will be free of charge. With the area's ongoing growth, the airport will soon undergo changes to its terminal area. Airport officials said they're also working on building a parallel runway.



Starting October 13, Lakeland Linder International Airport will begin charging $9 per day for parking, although the first four hours will be free.

The airport will provide a grass overflow lot that will be free of charge.

READ: New 100-acre community park to be built near Lakeland Linder International Airport

The airport's director, Kris Hallstrand, states that the regional average in Central Florida is $20 per day, and the fees will help cover costs and future infrastructure needs.

"Nine dollars helps us cover some of our law enforcement and fire protection costs that we incur due to airline operations, so it's just a way to cover our costs and provide this service to the community," said Hallstrand.

By the numbers:

In 2019, the airport had a $547 million economic impact. Today, it has an economic impact of more than $1.5 billion.

MORE: Legacy Lane photography exhibit honors cancer survivors

Dig deeper:

With the area's ongoing growth, the airport will soon undergo changes of its own. The terminal area will be expanded, which will require approval from city commissioners.

"We're also working on a parallel runway here at the airport," said Hallstrand. "We're expecting 150,000 operations this year. With that, we're going to experience some congestion with aircraft, so a parallel runway is in the plans."

Avelo Airlines, the commercial air service at the airport, currently serves nine destinations and operates 16 flights per week.

During the summer, the airport averages about 3,500 passengers per month and will see upwards of 12,000 throughout the holiday season.

What's next:

Airport officials said there's much more coming down the pipeline within the next 10 years.