Lakeland man arrested after falling asleep on I-75, FHP says

A 46-year-old Lakeland man is behind bars after falling asleep while driving on I-75 early Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Troopers say Lawrence Mckinley was arrested for driving under the influence and fleeing just after 12 a.m.

According to FHP, troopers found Mckinley stopped and asleep in the center lane of I-75 near SR-60.

Officials say thankfully there were no crashes or injuries.

