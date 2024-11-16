Expand / Collapse search

Lakeland man arrested after falling asleep on I-75, FHP says

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  November 16, 2024 5:23pm EST
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

    BRANDON, Fla. - A 46-year-old Lakeland man is behind bars after falling asleep while driving on I-75 early Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

    Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriffs Office

    Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

    Troopers say Lawrence Mckinley was arrested for driving under the influence and fleeing just after 12 a.m.

    READ: Man hit & killed after trying to climb onto dump truck, Polk deputies say

    According to FHP, troopers found Mckinley stopped and asleep in the center lane of I-75 near SR-60.

    Officials say thankfully there were no crashes or injuries.

    STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: