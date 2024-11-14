Man hit & killed after trying to climb onto dump truck, Polk deputies say

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A man died after trying to climb onto a City of Lakeland dump truck, then falling and getting run over by the truck, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

According to PCSO, the 56-year-old man was seen running in and out of traffic around 10 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Reynolds Road and U.S. 92.

Deputies said the man tried to climb onto the passenger side of the dump truck and fell. The truck then ran over the man, killing him.

The man's name was not released, but the sheriff's office said he was a known transient in the area.

