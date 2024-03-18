Lakeland man dies after car becomes wedged under semi-truck during crash: PCSO

A 56-year-old Lakeland man died after the front of his car became wedged under a semi-truck early on Monday morning, according to officials.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says Miguel Jacinto was driving his gray 2013 Volkswagen Jetta north on Clark Road just after 2:30 a.m.

According to authorities, Jacinto was speeding and didn't stop at a red light when the Volkswagen slammed into the passenger side of a refrigerated trailer being pulled by a Freightliner semi-tractor. PCSO says the Freightliner being driven by a Tifton, Georgia man was headed east on New Tampa Highway at the time of the crash.

Investigators say the front of the Volkswagen became wedged under the trailer, in front of the rear axles.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts and the truck driver was not injured, according to deputies. However, the sheriff's office says Jacinto suffered significant injuries and died at the scene of the crash.

The eastbound lane of New Tampa Highway was closed for approximately five hours during the initial stage of the investigation, according to officials.

The sheriff's office says no charges are anticipated following the fatal crash.

