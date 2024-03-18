Missing boater found dead after drowning in Highlands County lake: FWC

A missing boater was found dead on Lake Lotela in Highlands County over the weekend, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

On Friday, FWC officers were notified of a missing boater on Lake Lotela. FWC, along with the Avon Park Fire Rescue, Highlands County Fire Rescue, Highlands County Dive Team, Highlands County Sheriff's Office, and Polk County Sheriff's Office began to search for the missing person.

Preliminary information indicated that the boater had been swimming near the vessel and didn't resurface. William M. Pyle, 38, was recovered from the water where he was pronounced dead.

This is an active investigation.