Lakeland man hits 3-year-old with Jeep, charged with DUI in Volusia County: deputies

The Brief A Lakeland man has been charged with DUI after a 3-year-old boy ran into oncoming traffic in Daytona Beach. Officials say Brock Winkler, 36, was charged with DUI after witnesses claimed he had been drinking. The 3-year-old boy is recovering from the incident/



A 3-year-old boy is recovering after he was struck by a Jeep on Saturday afternoon at Daytona Beach.

What we know:

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call around 4:14 p.m. on Saturday at the beach near the University Boulevard parking lot.

Witnesses say the 3-year-old boy was running across the traffic lanes on the beach when the Jeep struck him at a slow speed. The boy was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert due to his age but was later discharged with injuries that did not require surgery.

The Jeep driver, Brock Winkler, remained on scene during the crash investigation. Deputies say the crash occurred due to the child running into the traffic lane.

Courtesy: Volusia County Sheriff's Office

But deputies say that witnesses claimed Winkler had been drinking prior to the crash.

A photo was provided, showing several empty beer cans left behind where Winkler had previously parked.

Courtesy: Volusia County Sheriff's Office

Deputies conducted a field sobriety test and found probable cause to charge Winkler with DUI with serious bodily injury.

VCSO said Winkler refused to submit to a breathalyzer test and was charged with refusal to submit to DUI testing.

Winkler was taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail where he remained in custody Sunday morning.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what injuries the 3-year-old sustained, or if Winkler was traveling with anyone else.