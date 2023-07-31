Lakeland man killed after speeding while trying to pass car, officials say

article

Police say a 23-year-old Lakeland driver died on Sunday after trying to pass another car.

According to local law enforcement, they arrived around 2 p.m. at the 1800 block of Olive Street to find Samuel Romero unresponsive inside his gold 2006 Nissan Armada.

Based on the investigation, officials say they believe Romero was speeding while headed east on Olive Street when he passed a car headed in the same direction on a double yellow line.

Investigators say the SUV entered a grass median and hit a closed road sign on the side of the road. When the Nissan went back into the road, police say that Romero lost control and hit a utility pole and a fence before tipping over on the south side of the road.

The Lakeland Police Department, Polk County Fire Rescue, and the Lakeland Fire Department say when they arrived at the scene they began life-saving measures.

Romero died at the scene of the crash, according to first responders.

The Traffic Homicide team also responded to the scene and took over the investigation. Officials say the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Traffic Crash Investigator Officer Tyler Anderson at tyler.anderson@lakelandgov.net.