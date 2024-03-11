2 Lakeland men arrested after damaging light poles while stealing wire: Police

Two Lakeland men suspected of stealing wire from light poles were arrested on Thursday morning, according to officials.

Detectives say they were investigating multiple thefts of wire from light poles reported in various areas around Lakeland when 46-year-old Toby Ledford and 38-year-old Adam Byrd were identified as possible suspects.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

According to authorities, detectives saw Ledford driving a 2004 green Honda Element and stopped him in the 3000 block of Old Tampa Highway after committing multiple traffic violations.

Detectives say when they searched the car they found numerous bundles of wire in the back, which had just been stolen that morning from light poles in the area of Harden Boulevard and Parkway Frontage Road.

Courtesy: Lakeland Police Department

According to the Lakeland Police Department, the light poles were damaged when the wire was taken. Officials say tools used to commit the thefts (wire cutters, ratchet slicer, voltage meter, ban saws, a grinder and walkie-talkies) were also found in the car.

Ledford and Byrd were taken into custody at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Courtesy: Lakeland Police Department

Ledford and Byrd admitted they were on their way to sell the wire to a scrapyard during an interview, according to LPD.

Police say Ledford was charged with dealing in stolen property, criminal mischief of $1,000 or more and grand theft of $5,000 to $10,000. Byrd was charged with dealing in stolen property, criminal mischief of $1,000 or more, grand theft of $5,000 to $10,000, possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.

