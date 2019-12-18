Lakeland police arrest murder suspect in 38-year cold case

article

An arrest was made in a murder case that occurred 38 years ago, Lakeland police announced Wednesday.

According to detectives, the victim, Linda Salten, was found dead in her apartment on September 4, 1981. Her apartment was located at 303 North Brunnell Parkway.

Slaten was 31 years old at the time of her death. Her sons, ages 12 and 15, were sleeping in their rooms the night she was killed.

For years, her murder went unsolved, but Lakeland police said detectives continued to investigate her death. It wasn’t until recent DNA gathered from detectives provided a match to a suspect when compared to the crime scene in 1981. Plus, fingerprints from a previous and unrelated arrest in 1984 led to the arrest of 58-year-old Joseph Clinton Mills.

Mills was booked into jail on December 12 and faces charges of murder, sexual battery and burglary.

Lakeland police have a press conference scheduled for Thursday at 1 p.m. to discuss additional details surrounding the arrest.

