Man arrested, charged with vehicular homicide after plowing through Lakeland home in fatal crash: Police

A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal Lakeland crash in which a car slammed into a home, striking and killing a resident.

According to the Lakeland Police Department, a car plowed through a Lakeland home on North Crystal Drive on June 19. The vehicle blew through a stop sign, driving south on Longfellow Boulevard, and then crashed into two signposts before crashing into the home.

The vehicle struck a 24-year-old man who was inside the home; he was later pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger in the car didn't require medical treatment.

On Thursday, traffic crash investigators obtained a warrant and arrested Alexander Collins, charging him with Vehicular Homicide and Driving While License Suspended or Revoked Causing Death or Serious Injury.

Photo courtesy: Lakeland Police Department

Investigation into the crash determined Collins was driving 42 miles per hour five seconds before impact and then increased his speed to 52 miles per hour one second before impact. Police reported the posted speed limit for the road is 30 miles per hour.

According to LPD, the vehicle's recorded data showed no indication that Collins applied his brakes to try to avoid the crash. A vehicle inspection also found no evidence of mechanical failure leading up to the crash.

Investigators determined that Collins' careless and/or neglectful operation of the car directly caused the crash. His driver's license had also been suspended since December 2020.