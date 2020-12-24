Four adults, one teen injured in Lakeland shooting

The Lakeland Police Department says four adults and a teen were injured in a shooting just before 6 p.m. Christmas Eve.

Police responded to a home near Amos Avenue and Whitehurst Street and found three adults, two men and a woman, and a female teen, all suffering gunshot wounds.

They were all taken to the hospital and their conditions were not known.

Shooting injures four adults, teen at residence near Amos Ave and 10th Street

Investigators said another man with a gunshot wound showed up at a hospital after the shooting. It appears investigators believe he could be connected to the shooting, but his role was unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.