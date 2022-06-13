Lakeland police: Man shot and killed in parking lot of Webster Park

article

A 46-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday evening in the parking lot of Webster Park, the Lakeland Police Department said. Officers said they responded to the shooting at around 8 p.m. in the 900 block of West 6th Street.

The 46-year-old man was found inside his vehicle with gunshot wounds when officers arrived on scene, LPD said. Officers secured the crime scene, and tried saving the man until emergency medical responders from Lakeland Fire Department and Polk County Fire Rescue arrived.

The victim did die at the scene, Lakeland police officers confirmed.

Detectives investigating the homicide are looking for 32-year-old Quinton Owens, who they said may have information related to the case. Owens is described at 6'1" and weighs about 250 pounds, Lakeland police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LPD Detective Biko Duhaney at (863) 834-5918 or email Biko.Duhaney@Lakelandgov.net. Those with information on the case can also remain anonymous by contacting Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida by contacting 1-800-226-8477 or www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.