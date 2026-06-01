Lakeland residents question environmental impact of proposed 'Project Swan' data center

The Brief Lakeland residents voiced strong opposition to the proposed 550,000-square-foot "Project Swan" data center, citing concerns about noise, water and power consumption, environmental impacts and potential effects on local wildlife. Developers have not yet disclosed key details about the project, including its expected energy and water demands, traffic impacts, or site access plans, leaving many community questions unanswered. City officials say any proposal would undergo a lengthy review process, with public hearings still months away, while a developer meeting with city staff is scheduled for June 3.



A proposed data center in Lakeland is already getting major pushback from the community.

Compared to the four-million-square-foot data center proposed in Fort Meade, the one proposed in Lakeland is much smaller, though that didn't matter to the residents who showed up to Monday's commission meeting to make their voices heard, despite the issue not being on the agenda.

What we know:

Residents are opposed to what's named 'Project Swan' — a 550,000-square-foot data center at Old Tampa Highway and Wilkinson Road.

According to the concept review application, there would be three buildings with stormwater infrastructure and an electric substation. Residents are mainly concerned about noise pollution, water and energy usage, and the environment.

"To even call it Project Swan is demeaning to Lakeland because it's effectively going to hurt our beloved swans and wildlife," said one resident during public comment.

What we don't know:

At this point, the applicant, engineering consultant Kimley-Horn, hasn't shared many details, including the anticipated electric or water demands, traffic and transportation requirements, or site access details.

What they're saying:

City officials say that if this project moves forward, they will ensure it doesn't affect existing ratepayers and taxpayers.

"We are as sensitive to the impacts of that use — and those types of facilities — as our public is, but we have to respect the rights of the owner of that land and the applicant, the same as we respect the rights of those folks who came out this morning to make their views known," said Brian Rewis, director of community and economic development for the city of Lakeland.

"I hope we end up on the right side of history by voting no on annexing this proposed land. Lakeland says no to Project Swan," said another resident during public comment.

What's next:

Rewis adds that the city is still months away from public hearings and a decision by the commission if the applicant chooses to apply for the necessary approvals.

There will be an upcoming meeting between the developer and the city's development review team on Wednesday, June 3. However, it's not open to the public, which the city says is normal protocol.

FOX 13 reached out to Kimley-Horn for comment, and we're waiting to hear back.